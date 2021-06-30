Alex Ashcom, a 26-year-old Johnstown native, has been selected to become Johnstown's full-time assistant city manager.
He graduated from Bishop McCort Catholic High School in 2013 before earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Ashcom, a current Ferndale Borough resident, has worked as Westmont Borough’s administrator since February 2019.
“I certainly had an eye on Johnstown, because it’s my home,” said Ashcom, who grew up in the city’s Woodvale neighborhood. “I want to serve the community that raised me and made me who I am.
"In terms of goals, I want to push our community forward and start looking at both the social and economic opportunities that other municipalities of our size have in Pennsylvania. If we can start emulating the things that they do or start drawing ideas from other municipalities I think it’s going to be a start in that direction.”
He is scheduled to begin on Aug. 2.
Ashcom was hired by Interim City Manager Dan Penatzer.
“His municipal experience was important to me,” Penatzer said. “He can step right in. He’s fully aware of regulations that are applicable to municipalities. The number of projects here are overwhelming.
"And it’s important that I can pass off some of these to the assistant manager, and he’s going to be able to hit the ground running with them. I can just give him these issues and he’s going to be able to dive right into it.
“He certainly has the education. Plus he’s homegrown here from the city. We can talk about the city. We can talk about the neighborhoods. He knows exactly what we’re talking about. And that’s important.”
Ashcom’s duties will include overseeing human relations matters and modernizing the city’s use of technology for record storage, paperless administrative processes, administrative software, bill paying and social media.
“If you don’t have the technology at a municipality, you’re definitely hindering yourself and your ability to not only streamline your workforce but also the services you offer your residents,” Ashcom said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.