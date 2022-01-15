The 37th annual Interfaith Remembrance Program honoring the late Martin Luther King has been rescheduled from 2 p.m. Sunday until 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at Christ Centered Community Church, 531 Somerset St., Johnstown.
Church Pastor Sylvia King said organizers were concerned about the weather and decided to postpone the annual service for the safety of participants and those attending.
The rescheduled event will include a performance by Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and keynote address, “The Binding Power of Music” from James Blachly, music director of the JSO.
The orchestra’s string quartet will perform two pieces of music written by Black composers in tribute to King.
The event is sponsored by the Johnstown chapter of the NAACP.
This year’s theme is “The Urgency of Now,” and it connects the present time to the moment in 1963 when King wrote his famous letter from Birmingham jail.
The service is free and open to the public. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, attendance will be limited to 100 people. The program also will be presented via Zoom.
To register for in-person attendance or for the Zoom link, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-martin-luther-king-jr-with-the-johnstown-symphony-orchestra-tickets-235365924817.
