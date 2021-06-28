Singer/songwriter Walt Churchey will hold a release party for his new album “Two Scores” at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The two-disc set is a musical score of Churchey’s musical journey from his early beginnings at local bars and clubs, to the Nashville experience, and to his present partnership with Jackie Kopco.
The album features country, pop and rock, along with songs he has been performing in the Johnstown area for years.
To preorder, visit www.waltandjackie.com.
