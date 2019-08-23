EBENSBURG – On the same day their cases were scheduled for jury selection, a Johnstown woman and her son entered guilty pleas Friday in Cambria County Court on charges related to a search warrant executed earlier this year.
Lisa Newcomer, 40, of the 100 block of Teeter Road, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of intentionally possessing a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 months of probation by President Judge Norman Krumenacker III.
As part of her sentence, she is also prohibited from using drugs or alcohol and is subject to random drug testing.
Her son, Lenoxx Newcomer, 19, entered a guilty plea to two misdemeanor firearm charges.
His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18.
The Newcomers were charged in January as the result of a search warrant executed at a Ferndale Avenue home, in which members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force seized marijuana, two firearms, ammunition and numerous cell phones.
Their cases were consolidated Monday during a hearing at which prosecutors withdrew related charges against Shakir Mosi Smith, 42.
Smith was charged with one felony and two misdemeanor drug counts as a result of the same search warrant, about two weeks after he was paroled following at least four years of incarceration for crimes related to two separate cases involving drugs and beating a fellow Cambria County Prison inmate in 2014, which authorities called an act of witness intimidation.
The charges against Smith were withdrawn “for strategic reasons” concerning trial, but were withdrawn without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could refile them.
Smith remains incarcerated for a criminal solicitation of first-degree murder charge filed earlier this month in relation to a still-unsolved 2015 homicide.
Based on a presentment issued by the 43rd Statewide Investigative Grand Jury, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office filed charges that accused Smith of ordering Carol Ashcom’s death from behind bars.
Ashcom, 30, a mother of two, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in her Virginia Avenue home in Lower Yoder Township and her March 11, 2015, death was ruled a homicide.
According to the grand jury’s presentment, Smith was the leader of a group identified as “The Prospect,” “UpTop” or “Topside,” and he often called members “The Mob,” “Lynch Mob” and “My Boys.”
Members of the alleged group included Smith’s sons and nephews, including Shakir Smith Jr., Shyheim Smith, Lenoxx Newcomer, Mizzon “Los” Grandinetti and Jiavon Grandinetti. Others involved included the late Jarett “Chico” Smith, India Snyder, Lisa Newcomer and Rukiya Smith, the presentment says.
In mid-April 2014, the state attorney general’s office
says Ashcom made three separate controlled purchases of illegal narcotics from Smith’s Ihmsen Avenue home as a confidential informant.
The presentment says Smith suspected Ashcom was a confidential informant in a case that led to his arrest earlier that year and told others in letters and phone calls from the jail.
In letters seized by investigators, Smith allegedly “expressed his desire to have Ashcom killed, because of her cooperation with law enforcement was key to his charges,” the presentment said.
The presentment says Smith instructed his son, Shakir Smith Jr., to show his nephew, Mizzon “Los” Grandinetti, where Ashcom lived, in a letter postmarked two weeks before her death.
Despite the charges against Smith, no one has yet been charged with Ashcom’s murder.
Smith is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Ashcom case next week.
