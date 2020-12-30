The Johnstown Mill Rats received more than 500 coats for its inaugural Winter Coat Drive that was held Dec. 4-18.
A large number of the coats were donated by Catholic Charities of Johnstown, who collected earlier in the month, but were unable to distribute due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Residents of Graystone Court Villas in Richland Township also collected and donated more than 100 coats.
Those who donated a coat will receive four complimentary tickets to the Mill Rats’ opening night game.
Staff and volunteers at Greater Johnstown Elementary School will coordinate the distribution of the coats to local families.
