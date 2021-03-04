The Johnstown Mill Rats are looking to hire more than 50 local people for the team’s inaugural season, the organization’s general manager, Brennan Mihalick said.
The Mill Rats are hiring for positions including ticket sellers, ushers, concession assistants, technical staff to work with the stadium’s new video board and on-field entertainment staff, including people to don the suit of the team’s mascot and others to assist the yet unnamed hard hat-wearing rat.
“We are looking for people who are energetic and don’t mind getting in front of a crowd,” Mihalick said.
The collegiate-level baseball team’s schedule starts May 27 and includes at least 30 home games at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point in downtown Johnstown.
All jobs are part-time, about five- to six-hour shifts, and would pay $10 an hour or more depending on skill level, Mihalick said.
The Mill Rats anticipate holding entertainment events aside from baseball games at Sargent’s Stadium, which would provide additional opportunities for the season’s personnel, he said.
People interested can email their resumes and cover letters to Employment@MillRats.com, detailing the type of position they’re interested in along with their regular availability.
In addition, there will be a casting call prior to the season for open interviews, Mihalick said. The casting call would entail sit-down interviews for some positions and auditions for entertainment-related positions, he said.
A new part of the Prospect League, the Johnstown Mill Rats franchise is owned by a group of three partners, including Bill Davidson, of Tennessee.
“Fifty is frankly a conservative number,” Davidson said of the hires to be made. “We have a small front office, but obviously to put on entertainment and serve people well when baseball is not being played, it takes a small army of people.”
Davidson said he has a long background in minor league baseball, since 1982.
“I’m very familiar with the sport’s landscape across the country,” he said.
He and his two business partners, one from Chicago and the other from Kansas, got involved with the college baseball circuit over the past couple of years. Just as they were looking around for other opportunities, they came across Johnstown, he said.
“I was familiar with the market from the sports standpoint,” he said. “I’ve been in the hockey business for a number of years, so I’m familiar with the Johnstown Chiefs – from the movie and the actual team.”
However, Davidson said he didn’t know about Sargent’s Stadium at The Point until he did some research.
“We saw the facility and realized there is baseball played there, but not a team or organization that comes at it from an entertainment standpoint like the Altoona Curve do,” he said.
“The Curve do as well as they do because they put on a great show. So in Johnstown, where there’s a large stadium that’s a bit underutilized, we thought we can come and put a good product on the field and make a difference in the community.”
Davidson said he and his partners hope to add local partners to the Mill Rats’ ownership group.
“We are hopeful of adding local owners to our group who know the community and can help guide the organization in the coming seasons,” Davidson said.
Mihalick, of Johnstown, was formerly director of arenas for 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. He is now one of three employees in the Mill Rats’ front office.
“We (Mill Rats) intend to be here for a very long time,” he said. “Our success depends on the community rallying around us. We want to be a pillar in the community. We don’t want to be a team that plays here, we want to be Johnstown’s team. Everybody who lives here should feel part of this organization.”
The team was first announced in September and opened an office downtown in October, but the hires for the stadium will be the backbone of the operation, he said.
The date for the casting call is to be announced as the season approaches, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.