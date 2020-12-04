The Johnstown Mill Rats, in partnership with Top Hat Cleaners of Windber and the Greater Johnstown School District, are pleased to announce their inaugural Winter Coat Drive.
The team is asking our community to please consider donating any new or gently used coats, to help us keep our neighbors warm this winter. Donations can be made to the Mill Rats office, located in the Suppes Ford Building at 101 Main St.
The drive begins Monday and will last until Dec. 18. Coats will be accepted Monday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
As a thank you from our team, each donor will receive four complimentary tickets to the Mill Rats' home opener in 2021.
Top Hat Cleaners will provide laundry service to each coat donated. The Greater Johnstown School District will ensure each coat is delivered to a family in need this winter.
