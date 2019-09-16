A fight involving four people, a wooden club and a baseball bat Friday has led to charges against two Dale Borough men, Johnstown police said.
Trevon P. Williams, 25, and Justin Varnish, 43, of Rear Arthur Street, are accused of following a man and a woman in their vehicle and then attacking them with a metal bat and a red metal pole after they came to a stop at a Bedford Street intersection, Johnstown police said.
A witness to the incident said the altercation occurred after Williams and Varnish walked up to their car, police said.
Varnish swung first, striking the woman with the pole after she got out of the car, prompting the man she was traveling with to swing back with a metal bat he had inside his vehicle, Officer Bobby Andrews wrote in a criminal complaint.
He said Williams and Varnish acknowledged they followed the pair in their vehicle with the objects but maintained they were provoked because the pair smiled at them when they drove past.
The group knew each other, according to police – and Williams and Varnish apparently had a history of issues with the male driver of the vehicle.
Varnish is accused of aggravated assault, simple assault and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Williams is accused of aggravated assault and paraphernalia possession.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
