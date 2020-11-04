The day after the 2020 election, Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic joined Ferndale Elementary students over Zoom to discuss voting and his role in local government.
As classrooms full of masked students and remote learners joined the call, Principal Rachelle Hrabosky said the school was “very excited” to hear from Janakovic and participated in mock elections throughout all grades Tuesday.
Janakovic started with some background on his position as mayor before focusing on voting and how there are several ways of doing so these days.
The message he stressed to the students was the importance of casting a ballot.
“When you get old enough, please vote,” Janakovic said.
He stated that voting is a privilege and added that he supports anyone who votes no matter who they vote for.
Another lesson he imparted on the students was the importance of education.
Janakovic said if they take anything away from the morning’s Zoom call let it be that once a person has been educated, that can’t be taken away.
After the introduction, students were able to ask Janakovic questions about a variety of subjects during the chat.
These inquiries ranged from how he became mayor and how he manages his responsibilities to what he’s done to change Johnstown.
In response to the latter question, he told the students that “one of the most important things we’re doing in Johnstown is we’re looking at the environment.”
Janakovic gave the students a brief overview of how the city council is attempting to shift the focus of Johnstown to the natural resources, such as the rivers and trails.
He was also asked why he wanted to be mayor and if he’d ever considered running for a higher office.
Janakovic said he ran for the position because he thought he could make an impact on the community and is content with his role.
However, he added that if he were about 20 years younger, he might consider moving up the political ladder.
Toward the end of the talk, Janakovic asked the students what they’d like to see in the city and region.
One student asked if there could be more restaurants, such as Chick-fil-A, introduced to Johnstown.
Janakovic explained to the students the parameters a chain restaurant such as that is looking for and how it’s more difficult to attract those businesses to the downtown area because there isn’t as much traffic.
But he did disclose to them that there are talks about bringing an unnamed chain restaurant to the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
