The Discovery Channel has Shark Week and the Animal Planet has Monster Week.
Now, thanks to the efforts of Johnstown’s own Aaron Capouellez, there is Frog Week.
Nine YouTube episodes of Frog Week 2021, which began on Aug. 1, feature “citizen scientist” Capouellez, exploring local pond edges after sunset – his headlamp illuminating amphibians crawling, swimming, hopping or slithering about while he narrates.
While the 2021 Pitt-Johnstown graduate is working toward getting a master’s degree in herpetology at Shippensburg University, he is knee-deep in local wetlands and forests, doing his part for local amphibian conservation.
The YouTube series he created this year aims to educate viewers by shedding light on the rather unglamorous lives of frogs and toads, which he’s had an interest in since childhood.
“I always would see them out in the yard, and we would always have the opportunity to interact with them,” said Capouellez, whose brushes with the creatures increased when he took a job at Stuver’s Riverside Nursery as a young adult.
“We would do different stuff where we would be out in these areas, where the American toads would be hunting for food, and they would be just hanging out as we were working. and I thought that was just so amazing to see them not afraid of people.”
A passion to learn more about them, and help them, grew into a hobby that Capouellez believed he could turn into a career.
“It took me up until about 2019, 2020, to really go all in and say, ‘I’m also going to pursue a career in herpetology and conservation and start creating conservation videos,’” he said.
After scouting areas this January and February, Capouellez gathered footage from the breeding season, which stretches from March to August.
American bullfrogs, northern green frogs, pickerel frogs, spring peepers and his favorite – the American toad – made up the bulk of his work. But one find made the project extra special was the discovery of eastern gray tree frog, which, according to Capouellez, had never been documented in these parts.
“I, just through different connections, was able to find a neighborhood up in northern Cambria County where they exist in a small pocket.”
He also found the species in two abandoned mine areas in Somerset County.
Capouellez said the state of Pennsylvania requires either a photo or video, as well as audio, to confirm that a species exists in a certain area.
“So, the fact that I have a call and I have the audio, and I also have videos out on YouTube, it’s truly the first indisputable evidence in both counties for the eastern gray tree frog.”
Tree frogs, he claimed, can perch up to 80 feet high in oak and maple trees.
“It’s unique because these frogs are unlike anything else we have in Pennsylvania,” he said.
“And they have the most unique sound in the forest whenever they’re calling, too. You know that there’s an eastern gray tree frog. They can drown out the other frogs in the forest just because of how loud and booming their call is. It’s a fantastic sound.”
Whether he’s working a vernal pond or a woodlot, Capouellez is always on the lookout for new species, such as the Fowler’s toad, that are assumed to be nonexistent in the region.
“I actually think that there’s a lot more in Cambria County than what people have found,” he said.
“There could be a lot of unique stuff out there.”
Each episode of Frog Week 2021 aims to educate and entertain the viewer with the amphibians that live just outside the walls of their home.
Capouellez noticed that exotic frogs that reside in the rain forests of other countries have always received attention due to their colorful skin, and thought those that reside in western Pennsylvania deserved some recognition.
“I feel like there’s a lot of misrepresentation for the species that we have in the northeast. Even in just Cambria County. I think we really have some incredible animals.”
The more time Capouellez spent exploring the outdoors, the more he got hooked on the idea of promoting local conservation with the video series.
And one of the goals of the project was to bring awareness to creatures that people assume are abundant, and therefore undeserving of special concern. Frogs and toads, he explained, are an indicator species of a healthy ecosystem.
“I want people to care about them, regardless of what their status is in the wild, because what we’ve learned is that frog and toads are disappearing at rapid rates. They’re going through a serious extinction crisis right now.”
Worldwide diseases, pollution, and the impact of humans, Capouellez said, have led to a tremendous drop in populations.
“Just because a frog or a toad is abundant in Johnstown, that doesn’t mean that we should just not care about it, let people run over it, and let people deforest areas. We should be thankful that we have them and we can admire them, because frogs and toads drive the ecosystem with larger animals eating them, and them taking care of insects and even some small animals.”
He hopes Frog Week 2021 will change people’s perspectives, as that it highlights animals most would not consider majestic, graceful, or beautiful.
“A lot of people think that they’re not important. That they’re these slimy, repulsive creatures that don’t have a purpose,” he said.
“Why not focus on the birds, or the cute-looking mammals?”
Capouellez hopes that if there’s one thing people take away from his project, it’s that they grasp what humans have in common with frogs – such as skin and flesh.
“We’re flesh, and they’re flesh, and that’s a really unique thing to think about.”
He even drew parallels between tadpoles and human sperm cells, not just in physical appearance, but how only an extremely small percent of tadpoles actually become a frog.
“Just the fact that we have such unique relationships; how we’re both alike in the way that we have to metamorphoses to become a person, or them to become a frog. That’s huge deal.”
Whether it’s tadpoles morphing into toads, spring peepers calling out for a mate, or a frog having a territory dispute with a salamander, each Frog Week 2021 episode shares something unique about the creatures that have resided in Pennsylvania for over 200 million years. Viewers learn about wood frogs that live atop the area’s ridges, far from water. and how others endure their limbs becoming entirely frozen.
“Conservation through education and entertainment”, Capouellez said, was his goal before the camera started rolling.
His boots-on-the-ground conservation effort is shown during road-rescue ventures, where he helps amphibians off busy roadways, or moves eggs to different locations to achieve higher breeding success rates.
Viewers should keep an eye out for future episodes, as Capouellez is searching for new discoveries, such as lizards, the Fowler’s toad and the northern leopard frog, which he said disappeared from Cambria County about 100 years ago, despite its former range across the country.
“It would be a rediscovery. But even so, a rediscovery of a frog that’s almost a hundred years missing – that’s huge. That could be tremendous for the county.”
He added, “You’ll never find something that you’re not looking for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.