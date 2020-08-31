A Johnstown man was wounded early Monday during a shooting in the Hornerstown neighborhood, city police said.
Investigators said the 33-year-old man was shot in the right buttocks on Horner Street just after 2 a.m. and apparently continued his journey to Coopersdale Homes before alerting authorities of his injuries, interim police Chief Chad Miller said.
Another individual called authorities to inform them that the man was injured, he said.
Police were notified of the shooting prior to the call.
Johnstown police were dispatched to the 100 block of Horner Street at 2:12 a.m. after someone called 911, saying a man had been shot in the street, Miller said.
The caller told police at least six shots were fired and that the injured man was near several bushes in front of a Horner Street home. When officers arrived, the man was not located and there was no evidence found, Miller said.
The shooting was one of three incidents of shots fired reported in the city overnight, two of which occurred in the Hornerstown neighborhood.
Police were sent to the 1000 block of Ash Street at 9:46 p.m. to find a bullet hole in an exterior wall of a house and a 9 mm bullet inside, Miller said.
One resident was injured by drywall that dislodged when the bullet entered the home, he said.
Police are still investigating whether or not the residence was the target of the shooting, Miller said.
A report of gunfire was also reported from Ringling Avenue approximately 10 minutes earlier, but no evidence was found, police said.
The incidents followed a separate shooting outside Big Shot Bob's House of Wings a night earlier in the 8th Ward – part of a recent spike in shootings.
At this point, they don't appear to be related, Miller said, describing them as a concerning "coincidence."
But police are hoping anyone with information about the incidents will call the non-emergency number at 814-472-2100 or use the Johnstown Police Department's anonymous Tip411 line by texting the keyword JPD to 847411.
Those using the tipline are asked to add a space after the "JPD" before typing a message.
