A Johnstown man will stand trial in Cambria County Court after police said he failed to call 911 for a man who had reportedly suffered an overdose, authorities said.
William Harding, 40, of the 400 block of Wheat Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, city police alleged that a man suffered an overdose at the residence on Oct. 3 and was reportedly foaming at the mouth.
A witness reportedly saw Harding and another person drag the man “out the front door and down the steps into the garage where they placed him into a chair while he was unresponsive,” the complaint said.
Both Harding and the other person failed to call 911. A third party later called police and Seventh Ward EMS drove the man to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
Police charged Harding with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.
Harding was returned to Cambria County Prison where he is being held on $60,000 percentage bond.
