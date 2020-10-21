A Johnstown man will stand trial, accused of assaulting two people at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street, in May when he was a patient, authorities said.
Shawn Christopher Main, 28, of K Street, was ordered to trial in absentia, after he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, city police said Main was given a sedative on May 22 after he became aggressive with hospital staff.
During the night, Main allegedly ripped the telephone from the wall and used the cord to whip two staff members and then attack them with his hands, the complaint said.
He was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault.
