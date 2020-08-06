Kenneth Scaife's birthday was on Thursday.
He would have been 67 years old.
But his life was cut tragically short on Jan. 3, 1973 – at the age of 19 – off the coast of South Vietnam. Scaife, a machine gunner, was declared killed in action / missing in action, following a battle during which his vessel, the USS William C. Lawe, was providing fire cover. His body was never recovered, likely lost forever to the sea.
So no birthday party took place for him this year.
Instead, family members and supporters gathered for the dedication of the Seaman Apprentice Kenneth D. Scaife Memorial Bridge, a small span on Bedford Street that goes over a water channel near the border between Dale Borough and the City of Johnstown.
“It means a lot to me,” said his mother, Lois Scaife. “It means somebody is going to know that he was here.”
His mother and brother, Russell Scaife, both remembered a young man they lovingly described as strong-willed.
“I didn't want him to go (to Vietnam), but he was headstrong and he wanted to go,” Lois Scaife said. “He was young. You know how young men are … headstrong.”
Russell Scaife added: “He wanted to serve his country and he wanted to prove to my dad that he was capable.”
The family worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, 35th District, to get the bridge named after Scaife, a 1972 Greater Johnstown High School graduate.
“Each and every day, members of the traveling public will be able to see the signage that honors Kenneth and that just may pique the interest of some enough to research Kenneth and see what a legacy he is all about,” said Thomas Pretash, PennDOT's District 9 executive. “This is an honor that will be in place for many future generations to see. And we hope that people that travel across this – and any other dedicated bridges across our state – are reminded of the sacrifices and bravery that people noted on our signage have given.”
Langerholc said it is important to remember Scaife and others who died in defense of the country and "never forget and let this never be in vain.”
