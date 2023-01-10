JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man accused of assaulting three women he imprisoned in a residence on Ebensburg Road in the Prospect section of Johnstown waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Daniel James Boyer, 54, was charged with three counts each of involuntary servitude, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment and one count of rape of an unconscious victim and kidnapping in September, and the charges will now be bound for the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.
He is currently being held in the Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $1 million bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.