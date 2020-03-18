A Johnstown-area man will stand trial, accused of not returning equipment he had rented from a Richland Township construction company in June 2019, authorities said.
Dennis Patrick Bloom, 43, of the 300 block of Second Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal complaint, Richland police said that Bloom rented a Hilti Te 2000-AVR Electric Demolition Hammer on June 7 from Laurel Highlands Construction Supplies and Rental on Eisenhower Boulevard.
The construction company contacted police on Aug. 6 alleging that Bloom had not returned the equipment and they attempted to contact him multiple times, the complaint said.
The construction company was seeking $3,326 in restitution, which includes replacement and rental cost of the equipment, the complaint said.
Bloom was charged with theft of movable property, theft of services and receiving stolen property. Bloom is free on bond.
