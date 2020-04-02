SALIX – A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of headbutting a woman during a domestic argument, authorities said.
Richland Township police charged Brenan Robert Hill, 31, of the 2800 block of Bedford Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Hill allegedly headbutted the woman in the mouth and cheek area causing her face to bleed and swell. The woman fled the apartment and reported the incident to Richland police.
The assault allegedly took place Feb. 4.
Hill waived his right to a preliminary hearing on March 26 before District Judge Rick Varner of Salix. Hill is free on $30,000 unsecured bond.
