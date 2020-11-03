A 19-year-old Johnstown man was the victim of an internet scam that cost him more than $2,900, state police in Somerset said.
Troopers said the man applied for a line of credit online with cashnet.usa. The man provided the website with personal information and received notification via a telephone call that he was approved for credit.
The scammers told the man that the money was electronically deposited into his bank account and was then requested to buy a money card in the same amount, troopers said.
The man gave the suspects the card account number and the PIN over the telephone, troopers said.
The suspects defrauded the man out of $2,990.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.