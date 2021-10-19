BRUSH VALLEY, Pa. – A Johnstown man and a Blair County woman died in a wreck Tuesday morning in Brush Valley Township, Indiana County, said Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.
Dorian John Caton, 22, of Lunen Street, Johnstown, was driving east on Route 56 shortly before 6 a.m. when his sedan crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming SUV.
Both Caton and the SUV’s driver, 33-year-old Cassandra Lee Jones, of Logan Avenue, Tyrone, died at the scene.
Overman said both deaths were caused by blunt-force trauma. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.