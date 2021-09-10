A Johnstown man once accused of impersonating a state game official will head to Somerset County court, accused of trying to run down two people in Windber in April, authorities said.
Curtis Levi Hockensmith, 24, of the 100 block of Sheridan Street, was held for court on Wednesday following a preliminary hearing before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
According to a criminal complaint, Windber Borough police were called to the area of Stadium Terrace on April 16 for a report of a man driving erratically and playing loud music.
Before police arrived, Hockensmith climbed out of the vehicle and allegedly slashed someone’s car tire. Then he drove around and tried to run down two people,who jumped away in time.
Police charged Hockensmith with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
He also was charged with one count of disorderly conduct and three summary offenses, including driving with a suspended license.
Hockensmith is free on bond.
In a criminal case dating back to 2019, Johnstown police charged him with impersonating a public servant and making a false report to police.
According to a criminal complaint, city police said that Hockensmith called 911 on Feb. 18, 2019, identified himself as being with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and claimed that he had information about someone selling cocaine.
Hockensmith also is alleged to have called 911 on March 1, 2019, to report a suspicious person around his house.
A police offer arrived and began searching for the prowler when Hockensmith reportedly said, “I’m with the Pa. Game Commission. Do you need me to cover you?”
Hockensmith also was heard boasting of being a game commission officer while drinking at a local bar, the complaint said.
A police officer and a deputy game warden then confronted Hockensmith at his home, where he allegedly admitted to posing as an officer with the game commission.
Hockensmith “stated that he always wanted to be one, so that was why he was doing it,” the complaint said.
He was ordered to stand trial in that case.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
