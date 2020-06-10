A Johnstown man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial, accused of running a check-cashing scheme from a Richland Township hotel room, authorities said.
Raheem Akeem Brantley, 33, of the 600 block of Iolite Avenue, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
Brantley faces charges including 45 counts of forgery, 45 counts of criminal attempt to commit forgery, 17 counts of identity theft and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
He pleaded not guilty through his court appointed attorney David Beyer, of Ebensburg.
Richland Township police Detective Kevin Gaudlip filed two criminal complaints against Brantley.
Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler questioned Gaudlip on what led to the charges. Gaudlip testified that police picked up Brantley on an arrest warrant from Allegheny County when he was staying at Holiday Inn Express on Scalp Avenue.
Inside the hotel room, police reportedly found an open shoe box containing numerous printed checks in various names, fictitious drivers licenses, a computer and printer along with 7 grams of heroin.
Police also seized 41 printed checks with various names and gift cards. Police also found a rubber stamp with name Active Movement LLC and blank checks from a Mercedes sedan in the parking lot, Gaudlip said.
The name Active Movement LLC was stamped on two checks used at Walmart in Town Centre Drive. The first check was declined. The second check was approved for $717.27. That check was later determined to be a forgery, he said.
Brantley is being held at Cambria County Prison on a $400,000 percentage bond.
