SALIX – A Johnstown man will stand trial, accused of running from police who chased him through The Galleria after allegedly ditching a stolen car in the parking lot, authorities said.
Shamik Steven Bolton, 18, of Oakhurst Homes, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
According to a criminal complaint, Richland Township police said they received a tip on Aug. 19 that a stolen 2006 Mercedes-Benz automobile was parked outside The Galleria and the driver was in the mall.
Two officers found Bolton heading toward the exit. When one officer placed his hand on his shoulder, Bolton ran outside into the parking lot, the complaint said.
Bolton jumped a guide rail and ran into an open field. He eventually stopped and allegedly fought with officers. Police used a Taser to stop Bolton from struggling, the complaint said.
Police said they found a key from the stolen Mercedes-Benz in the field about 25 yards from the guide rail.
Bolton was charged with receiving stolen property, escape, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
