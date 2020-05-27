A Johnstown man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial, accused of striking a man in the head with a brick when the man tried to stop him from using gasoline to set fire to a 4-year-old boy, authorities said.
Josiah James C. McIntosh, 27, of the 100 block of DuPont Street, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to West Hills Regional police, a man arrived at his Wren Street home in Southmont Borough on May 13 and found McIntosh’s 4-year-old son unclothed and with a gasoline odor.
McIntosh reportedly told the man, “If we can’t get out the demon, I’ll burn it out of him,” according to a criminal complaint.
“He splashed gasoline on the little boy and made a reference to setting him on fire,” officer Christopher Kesslak said.
When the man attempted to get McIntosh out of the house, McIntosh allegedly punched him in the jaw and smashed him in the head with a brick, rending him temporarily incapacitated, the complaint said.
Kesslak told the court that police found McIntosh nearby with the odor of gasoline and in possession of a cigarette pack and a working disposable lighter.
He faces charges including attempted aggravated assault and arson.
McIntosh’s attorney Adam Bishop, of Pittsburgh, asked the judge to throw out the arson charge. He argued that McIntosh carried a lighter because he was a smoker.
“No one ever saw Josiah pour gasoline on his son,” Bishop said.
Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler said the child smelled like gasoline and McIntosh stated that his intent was to set fire to the boy.
McIntosh is being held in Cambria County Prison on $75,000 percentage bond.
Kesslak said the child is in the care of his mother.
