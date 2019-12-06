A Johnstown man was ordered on Friday to stand trial, accused of robbing $550 from a man during a drug deal and then shooting him in the leg, sending him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead but then revived, authorities said.
Darryl Thomas, 30, of the 100 block of Barnhart Street, was held for court following two preliminary hearings before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
He pleaded not guilty through his attorney, public defender John Lovette III, of Johnstown.
In the first case, shooting victim Darnell McCoy, of Clearfield County, testified that his father drove him to Johnstown on Sept. 5 to conduct a “business transaction” but later admitted it was a drug deal. McCoy said he only knew Thomas by his street name “80” and they had met five or six years earlier while they were inmates in Cambria County Prison.
McCoy said he climbed into a car that pulled up to Waters Place, an alley in the city’s Hornerstown section, and began counting out money. That’s when Thomas pulled a handgun demanding all the money, McCoy testified.
McCoy said the two men were struggling over the gun when and he was shot in the leg damaging the femoral artery.
McCoy’s father drove him to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
McCoy was bleeding heavily from the right leg and went into cardiac arrest.
“I was dead and they brought me back,” he said.
McCoy said he was able to pick out “80” from three police photos. City detective Mark Britton testified that the vehicle Thomas was driving belonged to Thomas’ girlfriend who lives at Solomon Homes.
“Generally, these are the types of cases that are plaguing the city and that we remain committed – along with law enforcement – to prosecuting to the fullest extent in an effort to make this a safer place,” Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt said outside the court room.
Thomas faces charges including robbery, aggravated assault and illegally possessing a firearm.
“We believe there are identification problems with the witness the Commonwealth has in being able to correctly identify the accused,” Lovette said after the proceeding.
In the second case, a U.S. Marshal Task Force and city police found Thomas on Nov. 6 inside the Solomon Homes apartment with his girlfriend and the couple’s newborn child.
City detective Cory Adams testified that authorities had an arrest warrant for Thomas and his girlfriend gave her consent to search the apartment.
Investigators found a stolen handgun inside the toilet tank and two bundles of heroin inside the sink drain, he said.
“We also believe there are some constitutional violations with my client’s right to search and seizure,” Lovette said.
Thomas is being held in Cambria County Prison.
