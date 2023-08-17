JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – John Roy, a seminarian with the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, is taking a formal step on his path to the priesthood and will be admitted to Candidacy at an outdoor Mass at 7 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Alleghenies Shrine in Loretto.
The Most Rev. Mark L. Bartchak, bishop of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, will serve as celebrant and homilist.
The rite of Candidacy is an opportunity for a seminarian to publicly express his intention to receive the sacrament of Holy Orders as a deacon and later as a priest. It’s also the time when the church recognizes the seminarian as worthy of being ordained, and when he becomes a candidate for ordination.
Roy will be ordained as a transitional deacon in spring. His ordination to the priesthood will occur in 2025.
He is a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in the Johnstown area and attends St. Vincent Seminary in Latrobe.
