A Johnstown man was taken into custody after more than a two-hour standoff at a Virginia Avenue home early Tuesday, Johnstown police said.
Kevin Barrett, 41, faces simple assault charges related to a domestic assault reported at 11:15 p.m. at the residence, according to Police Sgt. Michael Plunkard.
When police arrived, Barrett, who was believed to be armed, refused to surrender and exit the residence and instead "barricaded" himself inside, he wrote in a release to media.
It prompted police to call the county Special Emergency Response Team to assist with the incident.
According to a Cambria County 911 supervisor, Barrett was taken into custody at 1:38 a.m.
Plunkard said he was arrested without incident at the scene.
Online court documents show Barrett was arraigned early Tuesday and released on $25,000 unsecured bond. He faces an Oct. 8 preliminary hearing.
