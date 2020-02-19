EBENSBURG – A Johns-town man accused by police of setting up a $100 drug deal at a city housing complex last year is now standing trial in Cambria County court on five felony charges stemming from that deal.
Damon Shawn Wheeler, 46, faces four charges of criminal conspiracy and one charge of criminal use of a communications facility, court records indicate. His jury trial began on Wednesday and is expected to continue on Thursday.
Wheeler is accused of sending a woman he knew to deliver drugs to a buyer at Oakhurst Homes in Johnstown’s West End on Jan. 7, 2019. That drug deal was being overseen and recorded by the Cambria County Drug Task Force, and the buyer was acting as a confidential informant.
Wheeler, who was frequently referred to during Wednesday’s proceedings by the nickname “Unc,” entered the trial acting as his own attorney. He delivered his own opening statement, in which he argued that the woman who delivered the drugs was acting on her own, not according to his instructions, and that he had nothing to do with the deal.
He also cross-examined prosecutors’ first three witnesses, including the woman who delivered the drugs to the informant, who herself is facing pending charges related to the transaction; the confidential informant who purchased the drugs; and the detective who recorded the phone call in which the informant set up the drug deal.
However, after a short mid-morning break, Judge Tamara R. Bernstein announced that Gary Vitko, who had been on standby to assist Wheeler if he needed help, would take over as defense counsel for the remainder of the trial.
Assistant District Attorneys Joel Polites and Jessica Aurandt, who are prosecuting the case, called several witnesses whose testimony was meant to show that Wheeler organized the drug deal. The woman who delivered the drugs, who had been homeless until shortly before the date of the deal, testified that she did so at Wheeler’s request after he found her a place to stay.
Polites and Aurandt played an audio recording of the phone call between the confidential informant and Wheeler during which the drug deal was organized – although Wheeler attempted to cast doubt on that evidence by pointing out that detectives hadn’t independently verified that the phone number dialed by the informant was in fact his number.
The prosecutors also showed jurors a video of the deal, which was recorded by a hidden camera, and played an audio recording of an interview between Wheeler and county detectives in which Wheeler appeared to admit being part of a “network” – allegedly a reference to the group of people who buy, sell or use drugs.
Casey Castle, a scientist in the Pennsylvania State Police’s Drug Identification Unit who examined the baggie that was handed over during the drug deal, testified that it contained a total of less than a gram of various controlled substances, including crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and morphine.
Both sides have finished calling their witnesses, and closing arguments are expected to begin when the trial resumes on Thursday morning..
