EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man accused by state investigators of ordering the killing of a confidential informant five years ago is now set to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder.
Shakir Mosi Smith Sr., 43, ordered the murder of Carol Ashcom because he suspected that her cooperation with law enforcement was key to a drug case against him, according to an 18-page criminal complaint filed by agents from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
Ashcom, 30, was found shot to death inside her Lower Yoder Township home on Mar. 11, 2015.
District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi bound the case against Smith over to the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas at the conclusion of a one-hour-long preliminary hearing Thursday at the Cambria County Courthouse. Smith watched the proceedings by video from Somerset County Jail.
Smith already faced a charge of criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder in connection with Ashcom’s death. It is not yet clear whether he will stand trial on that charge in July as scheduled; Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael T. Madeira said during Thursday’s hearing that he plans to file a motion to join the two cases together.
Madeira called one witness to testify during Thursday’s hearing – Thomas Moore, an agent with the state Office of Attorney General who is one of the lead investigators into Ashcom’s murder. Moore’s testimony largely outlined the case against Smith previously laid out in the criminal complaint, based on letters he allegedly sent and phone calls he allegedly made from jail to associates of the gang he’s accused of leading in Johnstown’s Prospect section.
After agents from the Office of Attorney General busted Ashcom during a drug investigation on Apr. 7, 2014, Moore testified, she agreed to cooperate with the office and signed up to act as a confidential informant. Later that month, she made three controlled buys of narcotics from Smith at a home on Ihmsen Avenue. Days after those buys, search warrants were executed at that home, and Smith was arrested in New Jersey on May 7.
Smith soon became aware of Ashcom’s role in his case and began writing letters to an associate from jail. Moore testified that the Office of Attorney General intercepted at least 100 letters written by Smith.
In one of those letters, postmarked Jan. 9, 2015, he wrote, “The only thing that will get it down is Gav’s mom see RHINO PERIOD,” Moore testified. “Gav’s mom” was a reference to Ashcom, who had a young son named Gavin, and “Rhino” was a reference to a dog that Smith had ordered to be shot because it was “soft,” according to Moore.
In a letter postmarked Jan. 23, 2015, Moore testified, he wrote, “I want that honkie put down like a rabbit dog. Look what this b---h did to us.”
And in a Feb. 28, 2015, letter, he allegedly wrote, “Tell Sheek to show Los where that honkie lives” – an instruction to have his son, Shakir Smith Jr., show his 14-year-old nephew, Mizzon “Los” Grandinetti, the location of Ashcom’s Virginia Avenue home, according to Moore. Ashcom was murdered there less than two weeks later.
A witness allegedly reported to investigators that Grandinetti went with Shyheim Smith, another of Smith’s sons, and another man named Krysten Pretlor to an associate’s home days before Ashcom’s murder to look for gloves and masks. Another witness allegedly reported that Grandinetti admitted to shooting Ashcom.
Grandinetti, now 19, was sentenced in August 2019 to spend four to eight years in state prison on charges of possession with intent to deliver and reckless endangerment. He is currently incarcerated at SCI-Benner Township in Centre County. As of Thursday, he had not been charged with any crimes in connection with Ashcom’s murder, court records indicate.
Moore also testified that Smith discussed Ashcom’s killing after it made the news with fellow inmates and associates who visited him in jail.
Smith’s court-appointed defense attorney, Tim Burns, asked as he cross-examined Moore on Thursday if the prosecution had any recorded phone calls or letters showing direct contact between Smith and Grandinetti; Moore replied in the negative. Burns also suggested that there was no proof that the “honkie” and “white b---h” referred to in some of Smith’s letters from prison was Ashcom.
“He doesn’t specifically spell out, ‘Carol Ashcom equals honkie,’ or anything like that,” Moore said in response to one of Burns’ questions, but maintained that context clues and circumstantial evidence make it clear that Smith was indeed referring to Ashcom.
“What the Commonwealth has presented is a lot of hostility on the part of Mr. Smith. … That hostility alone does not meet a prima facie case for first-degree homicide with accomplice liability,” Burns argued, adding that the prosecution didn’t prove that Smith “facilitated or did any type of organization in the death of Ms. Ashcom.”
