EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man who pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 to four charges stemming from a 2018 traffic stop was sentenced in the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday to spend four to eight years in state prison.
Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, 19, declined to address the court before Judge Tamara Bernstein handed down his sentence, but his attorney, David Beyer, asked Bernstein to take into account that his client “acknowledged responsibility for his acts” and is a young man with “a long life ahead of him.”
Grandinetti, Shyheim Shakir Smith and Quadir Bernard Neal were arrested in September 2018 during a traffic stop on Figg Avenue in the Woodvale section of Johnstown.
Police accused Grandinetti of strangling a woman at a home on Ihmsen Avenue in the city’s Prospect section prior to the traffic stop – and alleged that eight large bags of marijuana were found in the vehicle in which the three were riding.
Bernstein described Grandinetti’s alleged actions as “egregious” and “unacceptable” and said that “a lengthy state sentence is appropriate.” Grandinetti’s plea agreement had included a recommended sentence of four to eight years in state prison, and Bernstein said on Thursday that she would abide by that recommendation when calculating the sentence.
Bernstein sentenced Grandinetti to spend 24 to 48 months in state prison on a felony charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. She also sentenced him to 24 to 48 months on a second-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property, but specified that those two sentences would be served concurrently.
She then sentenced him to 14 to 28 months on a second-degree misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person, to be served consecutively to the first two sentences, and to 10 to 20 months on another felony charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, to be served consecutively to the third sentence, for a total of 48 to 96 months in the state prison system.
Smith, 21, pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 to one felony drug charge and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
His plea agreement included a recommendation for a 12- to 24-month county jail sentence, to be followed by one year of probation. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Bernstein on Aug. 20.
Neal, 18, pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge in November 2018 and was sentenced to 24 months of county probation.
Previously, Grandinetti was one of four teenagers found guilty in juvenile court in January 2018 of multiple felony weapons and drug possession charges stemming from a 2017 traffic stop in Ferndale Borough. Ferndale police said they seized three handguns, one of which was stolen, and 47 grams of marijuana that was packaged for sale from the SUV in which the four were traveling, according to The Tribune-Democrat archives.
