EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man was sentenced to probation in Cambria County court on Tuesday after he was accused of assaulting a man in the Moxham section of the city and threatening to shoot the responding police officer, authorities said.
James Edward Strick, 56, entered a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein in July and was sentenced to 12 months of probation on Tuesday.
According to a criminal complaint, Strick approached a man outside a Cypress Avenue residence in April and allegedly assaulted the man after the two exchanged words.
Once police arrived, Strick allegedly ran into the house and refused to answer the door.
When an officer opened the door, Strick was standing there pointing a .357 Magnum, the complaint said.
