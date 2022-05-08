EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man was sentenced in Cambria County court Wednesday to probation after being accused of burning tires in August 2021 on property owned by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, while sitting in a vehicle hiding drugs.
Riley Jay Morrow, 21, entered a guilty plea to the use or possession of drug paraphernalia before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and was sentenced to a maximum of 12 months of probation.
According to a criminal complaint, Morrow was allegedly found by police on a portion of Riders Road, which is owned by the authority. Police alleged that he was burning tires and other flammable items.
Police said the property was posted with “No Trespassing” signs and other signs stating that the property was under surveillance. There is a gate at the bottom of Riders Road to keep people out.
Morrow was allegedly fidgeting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, and when officers searched the driver’s seat floorboards, they allegedly found an open box that contained a clear vial of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a pipe with meth residue, two marijuana butts, a bottle of mixed pills with a misbranded label and a clear vial with a powdery substance that was folded up in a piece of paper, the complaint said.
