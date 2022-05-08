EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man pleaded and was sentenced in Cambria County court Tuesday after he assaulted a woman and then fired six rounds from a handgun at her and a friend earlier this year, authorities allege.
Anthony L. Westscott, 32, entered a plea to recklessly endangering another person before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and was sentenced to a maximum of 18 months of probation in the incident.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to an apartment in the 700 block of Napoleon Street in the city’s Kernville section at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 for a report of an argument involving a weapon.
It was reported that police found three slugs and six shell casings inside an apartment that had “numerous bullet holes” and strike marks in the walls, the complaint said.
A woman said Westscott allegedly assaulted her and then began firing a handgun at her and a friend, according to the 911 call. She stated that she was going to the hospital, and Westscott allegedly fled in a gray Buick before police arrived.
No one was injured in the shooting.
