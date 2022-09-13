EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man was sentenced on Tuesday to spend 12 months on probation for assaulting a nurse at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in 2020.
Avery Louis McCall, 36, entered a no-contest plea to disorderly conduct in August before Cambria County Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.
According to a criminal complaint, McCall was being treated in the emergency room in June 2020 when a nurse attempted to take his blood pressure. McCall then punched the man in the face, threw himself onto the floor and yelled for everyone to stay away from him, the complaint said.
Police were told by a hospital physician that McCall had previously attacked staff members and the employees were tired of being injured at work, according to the complaint.
McCall reportedly told police that earlier in the day a stranger had offered him a hit from his “blunt,” that he hadn’t felt well ever since smoking the blunt and that he did not remember assaulting the nurse, the complaint said.
The physician told police that McCall was aware of his actions.
McCall was ready to be discharged and the assault did not affect his discharge status, the complaint said.
