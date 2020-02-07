A Johnstown man has been sentenced in federal court in Johnstown to spend nearly five years in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced on Friday.
Derrick L. Harper Jr., 27, of the 400 block of Stone Street in the city’s West End, possessed with intent to distribute crack cocaine, fentanyl and cocaine on Nov. 27, 2018, according to information presented to the court, Brady said.
U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson sentenced Harper to 57 months in prison and three years’ supervised release.
The Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the FBI and the Johnstown Police Department conducted the investigation that led to Harper’s prosecution, according to Brady.
