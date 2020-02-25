A Johnstown man has been sentenced to spend nearly four years in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday.
Kawan Dock, 43, of the 600 block of Cypress Avenue in the city’s Moxham section, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson to 46 months in prison and six years’ supervised release, according to a press release issued by Brady’s office.
According to information presented to the court, from May 7 to May 16, Dock “conspired to possess with intent to distribute” a quantity of cocaine base, Brady’s office said.
The Cambria County Drug Task Force and the FBI’s Laurel Highlands Resident Agency conducted the investigation that led to Dock’s prosecution.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted the case on the government’s behalf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.