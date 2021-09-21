EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Lower Yoder Township man was sentenced on Tuesday in Cambria County court to house arrest following a domestic dispute involving children in September 2020.
Michael Aaron Toth, 29, was sentenced by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry to 180 days of house arrest with electronic monitoring and five years of probation after pleading guilty in July to two misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats.
According to police at the time of the incident, Toth had been accused of pulling out a gun and threatening another person during a custody dispute when two young children were present.
When asked by Kiniry what prompted the incident, Toth said a disagreement occurred between Toth and relatives.
Toth’s attorney, Joseph Sutton, noted that Toth has avoided contact with the relatives to avoid further conflict and that Toth currently maintains two jobs and is focused on his family.
Kiniry told Toth he needed to “grow up” and could not continue this behavior before handing down his sentence.
“There’s a way to handle these situations and a way not to handle these situations, and this is a way how not to handle it,” Kiniry said.
