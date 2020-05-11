A Johnstown man was sentenced in federal court to five years in prison after being convicted on drug charges, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced on Friday.
Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak sentenced Leroy George, 51, of the 200 block of Golde Street, to four years supervised release.
George was convicted of conspiracy for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, Brady said.
The charges capped a 12-month investigation by the FBI Greater Pittsburgh Safe Streets Task Force that targeted a large scale drug trafficking operation in Butler, Beaver and Allegheny counties.
George was distributing fentanyl in the Pittsburgh area. Intercepted communications over a federal wiretap led to the seizure of $12,200 in drug money from George. Of that amount, $10,000 was seized during a traffic stop after communication indicated that George intended to meet with a co-conspirator in the parking lot of a Chili's in Ross Township, Brady said.
As a condition of his guilty plea, George accepted responsibility for distributing between 40 to 160 grams of fentanyl.
