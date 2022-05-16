EBENSBURG – Sunshine and rainbows – that is how Tiffany Busch’s older sister, Jeannine Blessing, described her while addressing the court at the sentencing of her former brother-in-law, Chad Busch, 34, for the murder of her sister.
Chad Busch entered a guilty plea to murder in the third degree last month and was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in a state correctional institute by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Monday in the April 26, 2021, murder.
Chad Busch addressed the court and called Tiffany Busch his beautiful wife and a wonderful mother. He said that he did not know where to begin to ask for forgiveness.
He added that not only did he lose his wife, but he lost his life as well.
Mary KuhnHenn, Tiffany Busch’s mother, said that Chad Busch stole her daughter’s life when she “did nothing but good for him.”
“20 to 40 years doesn’t seem long enough, but it is what it is,” she said. “I don’t accept your apology, and I never will.”
Scott KuhnHenn, Tiffany Busch’s stepfather, said that the lies Chad Busch told them started from the very moment they met him and continued throughout the couple’s relationship.
“I should’ve pressured Tiffany to be with someone that she could have been happier with at least domestically,” he said.
Scott KuhnHenn said that someday the couple’s son will remember the incident, and he hopes Chad Busch will be truthful with what happened that night.
“Hopefully you’re man enough to explain to everyone what really happened,” he said.
Blessing said that just two hours before Tiffany Busch was killed in the couple’s Virginia Avenue home in the West End section of Johnstown, she received a call from her younger sister.
“She told me she was afraid because you were doing drugs,” Blessing said, adding that she had wanted to drive from her home in Delaware to pick up her sister, but that Tiffany Busch thought that he would get clean again and that it was just a typical rut the couple experienced.
She described the murder of her sister as “cold and calculated.”
Blessing walked Chad Busch through what his children, who she now raises, witnessed that night and how her nephew held her sister’s hand as she died.
“You ruined everyone’s lives, Chad,” she said.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
