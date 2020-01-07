EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man was sentenced on Tuesday to three to 23 months in jail on a child pornography charge, but received automatic parole because he has already served more than three months in jail in connection with the case.
Alec Barton Hetrick, 54, of the 400 block of Harold Avenue in the city’s West End, pleaded guilty on Oct. 1 to a third-degree felony charge of child pornography, court records indicate. He had been charged in June with five counts each of child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.
According to a criminal complaint, state troopers acted on a report of suspected child pornography that was submitted by Microsoft to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, traced Hetrick’s IP address, executed a search warrant and seized Hetrick’s tablet, on which they said they found multiple images of child pornography.
A pre-sentence assessment conducted by the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board found that Hetrick did not meet the legal criteria for classification as a sexually violent predator. He will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.
President Judge Norman Krumenacker imposed various conditions on Hetrick’s parole, forbidding him to loiter in places frequented by minors, possess children’s books and toys or have a computer in his home without the approval of his parole supervisor, among other restrictions.
