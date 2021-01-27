EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man who had been charged with rape and related counts in connection with a 2018 attack on a woman was sentenced in Cambria County court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to several lesser charges.
Alexander Tisinger Sr., 64, was sentenced by Judge David J. Tulowitzki to 29 to 58 months in Cambria County Prison, with credit for time already served, on a charge of aggravated assault and to lesser, concurrent sentences on charges of terroristic threats and indecent assault.
He had entered guilty pleas to those charges in October.
Tisinger was initially charged after city police accused him of walking into the Alternative Community Resource Program thrift store on Walnut Street on Feb. 13, 2018, grabbing a box cutter from a desk and sexually assaulting a woman.
He did not address the court during the sentencing hearing, except to answer procedural questions from the judge. Tisinger's attorney, Charles Hoebler, noted that his client had completed a drug and alcohol treatment program and said that he was now on a “straight and narrow path.”
The victim read a statement during the hearing in which she described how the attack has affected her life.
Tisinger is now required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for 25 years, the judge said.
