EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man who had his 2017 rape conviction overturned earlier this year was sentenced Monday in Cambria County court on lesser charges.
Shane Musselman, 22, was sentenced by Judge David J. Tulowitzki to spend 2 1/2 to five years in the state prison system and five years on state probation on two counts of indecent assault, both first-degree misdemeanors, according to court records.
Tulowitzki ordered that Musselman be given automatic parole after 2 1/2 years and gave him credit for the prison time he’s already served in the case.
Musselman’s attorney, David Beyer, estimated that he’d been incarcerated for about 34 months, or two years and 10 months.
Musselman walked free out of the courtroom after the sentencing hearing.
Musselman was also ordered by the judge to have no contact with the victim while he’s on probation and told that he must comply with Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act registration requirements for 25 years following his release from prison.
Previously, Musselman had been convicted by a Cambria County jury in February 2017 of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault and was sentenced later that year by Tulowitzki to four to 10 years in state prison. He’d been accused of raping a woman at a Moxham house on Feb. 11, 2016. Johns-
town police said at the time that Musselman admitted to the rape in a text message to the woman, but denied it in a police interview.
Musselman filed a petition in November 2019 for relief under Pennsylvania’s Post-Conviction Relief Act and, in February, had his conviction reversed and was granted a new trial, court records indicate. He then entered guilty pleas on Aug. 3 to the two counts of indecent assault for which he was sentenced Monday.
He had a previous attempt at an appeal shot down in September 2019 when the Pennsylvania Superior Court affirmed the county court’s sentence.
