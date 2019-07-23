EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man who was charged last year for firing multiple rounds from a handgun into a Duke Place home occupied by a woman and a 6-year-old child has been sentenced to state prison.
Daniel Culmer Jr., 26, faced jury trial in May for charges related to several cases against him.
After two days of testimony and deliberation, a Cambria County jury convicted Culmer on two counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, flight to avoid apprehension and person not to possess a firearm.
Culmer was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Patrick Kiniry to 5 to 10 years in state prison.
In April 2018, police say Culmer fired about six rounds from a .25-caliber handgun into a house in the 700 block of Duke Place while a woman and a 6-year-old child were in an upstairs bedroom.
The woman called 911 when she heard multiple shots fired.
A criminal complaint says that police arrived, they found bullet holes in a window and the front door.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt said surveillance video that showed the shots being fired into the house was shown at trial and jurors also listened to jail calls in which Culmer allegedly tried to convince the victim not to cooperate with police.
Police alleged that Culmer fired the shots into the house a day after arguing with the woman inside.
Aurandt said she’s pleased with the punishment Culmer received.
“With all the firearms we’re seeing in Johnstown, we’re happy with that sentence,” she said.
Culmer, who still asserts his innocence in the case, was represented by attorney Jeffrey Miller.
