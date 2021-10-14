EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man was sentenced in Cambria County court on Monday for his involvement in two 2020 shootings.
Terrell Jackson Branche, 19, entered a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person and carrying firearms without a license in July. He was sentenced to a minimum of three years and four months, to a maximum of seven years in prison and a maximum of two years probation, by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
According to police, at the time of the incident, Branche and Dashawn McKoy, 19, were arrested for a Sept. 3, 2020, shooting that sent a 19-year-old man to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
Branche was also arrested for an incident involving gunfire on Daniel Street in Johnstown’s Oakhurst section that resulted in no injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.