EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man was sentenced Tuesday in Cambria County court for July 2020 break-ins of houses and vehicles in Southmont and Brownstown boroughs.
Keylan Antonio Moore, 20, was sentenced to 23 months probation for theft from a motor vehicle by Judge David J. Tulowitzki for the incident.
Moore’s attorney, John Lovette, asked the judge to consider sentencing outside of the one to nine month incarceration guidelines because Moore had made an effort to pay $3,200 in restitution and was working.
Moore was charged along with Bryce Alexander Sarver, 19, and Gary Austin Blough, 19, for allegedly entering unlocked houses and vehicles in Southmont and Brownstown boroughs and making off with money, purses and stereo equipment.
Police said that the three men allegedly entered an unlocked residence in the 100 block of Gilbert Street, in Brownstown, and stole a key ring that was later found on the grass outside.
The men allegedly entered an unlocked 2016 Honda SUV in the 100 block of Jade Street, Brownstown, taking a woman’s purse containing $230 cash and bank cards that police later found in the 100 block of Kartes Street, Brownstown.
At the time, police said they also recovered a second purse taken from an unlocked residence in the 100 block of Jade Street.
The trio also is accused of stealing a 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV that had the key left inside and electronic equipment from an unlocked 2016 Toyota Rav4, according to police.
Tulowitzki noted that Moore had made an effort compared to the co-defendants and he took that into consideration when sentencing.
Moore was also ordered to pay $6,816.84 joint restitution to the victims.
