EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man was sentenced in Cambria County court to prison on Tuesday after he was accused of raping a woman at a West End residence in June 2019, authorities said.
David Anthony Herdman, 32, entered a guilty plea to two counts of terroristic threats and one count of indecent exposure before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein in March and was sentenced Tuesday to two years minus two days to four years minus two days and six years of probation. He will receive credit for any time served.
Herdman and his attorney, Marco Sylvania of Greensburg, told the court that his life had been impacted due to his father being in and out of his life due to incarceration but that he has changed due to the birth of his son since this incident. He has since obtained a job and is trying to do the best for his family, they both said.
Bernstein said that she thought about the fact that Herdman was sincere, but that the crimes that he pleaded guilty to had a victim with feelings, and that “explaining your behavior does not forgive your behavior.”
As a part of his sentence, Herdman is to have sex offender and mental health evaluations and follow through with the recommendations as well as complete GED requirements. He is also ordered to stay away from the victim in the case.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman was in the attic area of a home checking on her cat when Herdman entered and allegedly assaulted her in June 2019. He placed his hand over her mouth, preventing her from screaming, police said at the time of his arrest in March 2021.
