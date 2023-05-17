EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man accused of assaulting three women he imprisoned in a residence on Ebensburg Road in the Prospect section of Johnstown was sentenced Wednesday in Cambria County court.
Daniel James Boyer, 55, entered a guilty plea to three counts of misdemeanor unlawful restraint before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein in March and was sentenced to 15 to 30 months of incarceration and 12 months of probation and is to have no contact with the victims.
Boyer initially faced numerous felony counts after officers allegedly entered the home to find three women bound and “trip wires” set up in the doorway.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt said at Boyer’s plea hearing that these counts could be backed up by what officers saw, and that with the plea, the victims would not have to testify at trial, which the District Attorney’s Office was not comfortable doing.
The following also appearing in Cambria County court:
• Zaneta McDowell, 30, entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault on Wednesday before Judge David J. Tulowitzki.
McDowell and two other people allegedly boarded a school bus on Oct. 26 at a bus stop in Johnstown’s Solomon Homes complex and repeatedly punched the bus matron in the head and face, according to police.
• Leo Lamont Toney, 42, entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct on Wednesday before Tulowitzki and was sentenced to 90 days of probation for allegedly pulling a pizza delivery man inside his apartment and locking the door before the man was eventually able to flee.
• Ricky Dean Mitchell, 62, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent to deliver before Tulowitzki in relation to supplying fentanyl to a woman who later died from a drug overdose in March.
• Brandi Lynn Hammers, 30, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to theft by deception before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in relation to a fundraising scam after she claimed she had stomach cancer, which was unsupported by medical records.
