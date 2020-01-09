EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man was sentenced on Thursday to spend 22 to 59 months in county jail on an aggravated indecent assault charge.
Kevin Ritko, 50, of the 100 block of Wilson Street in the city’s West End, pleaded guilty in October to that charge, a second-degree felony. The 22-to-59-month sentence imposed by President Judge Norman Krumenacker on Thursday was consistent with the sentence recommended in the plea agreement, public defender Maribeth Schaffer said.
Ritko will receive credit for the 17 months he has already spent in jail, Krumenacker said, so he will become eligible for parole in approximately five months.
Ritko and Joseph G. Melling were arrested in August 2018.
At the time, Johnstown police stated in a criminal complaint that a man reported that, while he was visiting a “drop-in center” in downtown Johnstown in June 2017, Ritko approached him and introduced himself as a “peer specialist.” The man said he then stayed at Ritko’s and Melling’s Wilson Street home.
He accused the pair of plying him with drugs and alcohol before raping him on multiple occasions from June to September of 2017, according to police.
Ritko was charged with 16 counts of rape, 24 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and eight counts each of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, court records indicate, including the charge to which he pleaded guilty.
Melling, 41, was charged with eight counts each of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault of a person substantially impaired; his case is still pending, according to court records.
Even though he had previously entered a guilty plea, Ritko appeared to maintain his innocence during Thursday’s court hearing, stating that the complainant “told a lot of lies about what actually happened.”
Krumenacker said that an evaluation by the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board found that Ritko did not meet the criteria for classification as a sexually violent predator. The judge told Ritko that he will be required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for the rest of his life.
Ritko also pleaded guilty on Thursday to an unrelated charge of “recipient prohibited acts – false statements,” a charge that has to do with unauthorized receipt of benefits.
Krumenacker sentenced him to 59 months’ probation on that charge, to be served concurrently with his sentence on the aggravated indecent assault charge, and ordered him to pay $2,472.29 in restitution to the Cambria County Assistance Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.