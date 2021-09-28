EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man was sentenced to probation on Tuesday in Cambria County court after he attempted to flee a sobriety checkpoint in November 2020.
Connor J. Kobal, 23, entered a guilty plea to charges of recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude officers and careless driving before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III. He was sentenced to a maximum of 12 months of probation.
Kobal is currently enrolled in counseling as a result of the incident and said that he did community service, which helped open his eyes.
He apologized to the officers involved in the incident and told the court that he “became aware of what he’s capable of doing and wants to do good.”
According to a criminal complaint, Kobal was behind the wheel of a Suzuki Grand Vitara when he was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint in the 900 block of Franklin Street on Sept. 19, 2020.
At the time of the incident, police said that Kobal was driving with an expired registration and an expired insurance card and that they smelled an odor of marijuana.
Officer Ian Olsavsky opened the driver’s side door and told Kobal to get out. Both Olsavsky and sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Russell grabbed Kobal’s left arm. Kobal allegedly shifted gears and drove away, dragging both men down the roadway. No injuries were reported.
