A Johnstown man faces criminal charges, accused of soliciting a 15-year-old girl, whom he met online for sex. The girl was, in reality, a decoy concocted by an online group called 814Pred Hunters, which targets online predators throughout Pennsylvania, authorities said.
Johnstown police detectives charged Allen Fillmore Runkles, 57, of the 800 block of Smith Place, on May 16 with disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor and corruption of minors.
According to a complaint affidavit, Runkles allegedly had an inappropriate conversation with “Josie” and sent her a sexually explicit photograph.
“Josie” reportedly told Runkles that she was only 15.
Runkles later told “Josie” he would pick her up at the gas station on the corner of Bedford and Adams streets after she caught a bus from Altoona, the affidavit said.
Runkles later told her to meet at his Smith Place residence.
Three members of the predators group confronted Runkles on Smith Place about the conversation with “Josie” via Facebook Instant Messenger, which they recorded on video.
Runkles reportedly denied the conversation and then walked away.
814PredHunters.com said the group has been operating in Pennsylvania since September with the goal of protecting families and to “catch” sexual predators.
Criminal charges were filed before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
