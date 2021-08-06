A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of writing bad checks and using a business account without permission to buy more than $5,000 in merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement in Richland Township and Bantly Hardware in Johnstown, authorities said.
Shawn Michael Howard, 47, of the 500 block of Duwell Street, faces charges of theft, receiving stolen property and writing bad checks.
According to a criminal complaint, Richland Township police allege that Howard used a Best Window & Door Company business account at Lowe’s on Solomon Run Road.
The owner of Best Window & Door Company identified six unauthorized purchases at Lowe’s totaling $4,708.68 from May 1 to May 13, the complaint said.
The owner identified Howard from a still photo taken by Lowe’s security personnel.
Richland Township police charged Howard with six counts each of theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
He will be arraigned by District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
In a second complaint, Johnstown police allege that Howard wrote three bad checks to Bantly Hardware on Von Lunen Street, totaling $965.98.
The June 21-22 purchases included two Combo Kit 10-tool 20vMax and a Craftsman Power Washer.
City police charged Howard with three counts each of writing bad checks and theft by deception.
Howard was arraigned by District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of his $30,000 bond.
District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said the investigation is continuing.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
